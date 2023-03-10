Lifetime set to air a TLC documentary and Keyshia Cole biopic

Lifetime is planning to air a documentary focused on Atlanta R&B group TLC that will be simulcast on sister station A&E.
Scheduled for 8 p.m. on June 3, “TLC Forever” will document how the trio broke musical boundaries and hit the top of the charts in the 1990s while battling interpersonal and financial problems. This was followed by the shocking death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes after a 2002 car accident. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas use the doc to discuss how they formed and how they persevered through the decades.
In 2013, VH1 aired a movie based on TLC’s story called “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” which generated big ratings and can be seen on demand on BET+, the streaming service. The film starred Keke Palmer as Thomas, Lil Mama as Lopes and Drew Sidora as Watkins. The group continues to tour as a duo but always honors Lopes on stage, having never officially replaced her.
Grammy-nominated Atlanta R&B singer Keyshia Cole, who was on the popular reality show “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is” on BET in the mid-2000s, will executive produce and play herself in the Lifetime biopic “Keyshia Cole: This is My Story.”
It will follow Cole’s early days in Oakland honing her musical talents, to her rise to a multi-platinum-selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons, played by Debbi Morgan (”All My Children”). Lons died in 2021 of an accidental drug overdose on her 61st birthday. The film will debut June 24 at 8 p.m.
