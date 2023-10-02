Exclusive
‘We made a promise’: Twice-burned Midtown Krispy Kreme shop to reopen next week

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler coming to Atlanta for a two Fox shows in January 2024

The tour began this past spring.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
42 minutes ago
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, two longtime buddies and “Saturday Night Live” alums, are finally coming to Atlanta with a date at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 19 and 20 of next year.

Tickets at FoxTheatre.org are not cheap, starting at $83.50. But Saturday’s show at 8 p.m. is already nearly sold out. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show, which starts early at 6 p.m.

Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution music writer Melissa Ruggieri reviewed the show last spring in Washington, D.C., for USA Today and said the pair were “funny sans the schtick. Sort of a Gen-X Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda — two cool women whose banter ping-pongs naturally and who can read each other from a mile away.”

The 100-minute show, she noted, will feature video montages of their funniest moments, improv, stand-up and a Q& A session.

IF YOU GO

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. $83.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE. foxtheatre.org.

