Tina Fey, Amy Poehler coming to Atlanta for a two Fox shows in January 2024

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, two longtime buddies and “Saturday Night Live” alums, are finally coming to Atlanta with a date at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 19 and 20 of next year.

Tickets at FoxTheatre.org are not cheap, starting at $83.50. But Saturday’s show at 8 p.m. is already nearly sold out. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show, which starts early at 6 p.m.

Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution music writer Melissa Ruggieri reviewed the show last spring in Washington, D.C., for USA Today and said the pair were “funny sans the schtick. Sort of a Gen-X Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda — two cool women whose banter ping-pongs naturally and who can read each other from a mile away.”

The 100-minute show, she noted, will feature video montages of their funniest moments, improv, stand-up and a Q& A session.

IF YOU GO

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. $83.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE. foxtheatre.org.