Tim McGraw coming to State Farm Arena on June 14, 2024

Tickets go on sale Sept. 29

43 minutes ago
Country legend Tim McGraw is adding more dates to his previously announced 2024 tour, including a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta June 14.

“You asked for it… so we added more shows from coast to coast!” said McGraw on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29 via Ticketmaster. Prices have not been released but tickets already on sale for his Jacksonville, Fla. date start at $36.41 and go up to $599.

The Atlanta date is one of 11 additional concerts he has added on the tour, which runs from March through June and is named after the album he released last month, “Standing Room Only.”

Over three decades, McGraw has been a hit machine, with classics such as Live Like You Were Dying,” “Humble and Kind,” “I Like It, I Love It” and “Over and Over.” His current single “Standing Room Only” is at No. 13 on the Billboard country radio airplay chart. He also has a thriving acting career, most notably in “1883,” the “Yellowstone” prequel.

He last performed in metro Atlanta in May 2022 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

The opener will be Carly Pearce.

