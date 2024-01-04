T.I. and Tiny deny lawsuit’s claims of drugging, sexual assault

The woman in the lawsuit said she became so ill from the assault that she vomited in the bathroom. She said she passed out and left in “serious pain” the next morning with a security guard while the couple was sleeping.

She previously spoke to The New York Times in 2021 about the assault and aftermath under the condition of anonymity to protect her family.

“Even after all these years, the embarrassment, shame, depression — it still lingers,” her attorney told Rolling Stone. “Silencing women silences justice. No longer will my client remain silent; we are now seeking justice for her and everyone who has been similarly violated.”

T.I. and Tiny, in a statement, denied the assault: “This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for three years. For three years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For three years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For three years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear. We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

After the initial allegations came out, VH1 stopped production of a long-running reality show featuring the couple.