Three films shot in Georgia getting sequels: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Greenland’

Butler also starred in “Greenland,” a film originally destined for theaters but moved to HBO Max last December. He plays Atlanta architect John Garrity, who is picked to be part of a small group of survivors in a Greenland bunker as a planet-killing comet hurtles to Earth, but he and his family get split up during the chaos of evacuation.

The film received a positive 73% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Its budget was $35 million. It was only seen domestically on HBO Max, which did not reveal how well it did but it did pull in $52 million in 26 countries worldwide.

The sequel is called “Greenland: Migration” and was sold to STX for $75 million at the Cannes Film Festival in June. The plotline features the Garrity family leaving the safety of their Greenland bunker and seeking a new home in the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe. Production is set to begin in 2022.

Disney’s big-budget family adventure film “Jungle Cruise” was given the green light for a sequel this week, just a month after release. Over the weekend, it hit $100 million in domestic box office gross, with another $87 million worldwide. Both Johnson and Blunt are expected to return as well as many of the key executives.

It was well liked, with audiences giving it an A- Cinemascore and a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.