Thomas Roberts lands as host of DailyMail TV

Former MSNBC and NBC News host Thomas Roberts, currently an Atlanta resident, has a new job as host of syndicated news program “DailyMailTV” starting next month.
Roberts, who spent 2018 and 2019 as an evening host at CBS46, will replace original host Jesse Palmer, a Canadian TV host, sports commentator and former NFL player. The show debuted in the fall of 2017.
If you haven’t seen “DailyMailTV” in Atlanta, it may be because it’s currently on weekdays at 3 a.m. on Peachtree TV.
“DailyMailTV is an amazing show, and I’ve been a fan and viewer since day one,” Roberts said in a story on DailyMailTV.com. “I’ve always been impressed by DailyMailTV as it consistently delivers important, interesting and exclusive stories while dominating in breaking the news that matters to Americans.”
The television show is based out of New York. Roberts did not respond to a request for comment, so it’s unclear if he plans to stay in Atlanta or move back to New York for the show.
For the past two months, Roberts has been hosting a Facebook Live show called “Gay Good News” where he has interviewed people such as comedic actor Leslie Jordan, singer and actor Billy Porter, and R&B diva Jennifer Holliday.