The Weather Channel teams up with CBS News

The stars of Atlanta-based The Weather Channel will soon show up on CBS News.
That means big names like Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams and Mike Bettes will provide reports for “CBS Mornings,” “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” and the CBS News streaming service.
Byron Allen, CEO of Weather Channel owner Allen Media Group, made the announcement on “CBS Mornings.”
“CBS News and the Weather Channel will work closely together to explore and investigate issues related to climate and our environment,” Allen said in a press release.
This partnership provides the Weather Channel a larger platform and CBS News resources it currently lacks in the meteorology department.
The Weather Channel is facing greater competition with the recent launch of the free digital Fox Weather as well as AccuWeather.
“By bringing together CBS News and the Weather Channel’s weather teams and virtual view technology, we will not only be able to forecast the weather, but show viewers what it’s really going to look like,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement. “This is a holistic partnership that brings together the scale of both companies’ reporting teams, technologies and audiences. In addition to the virtual forecasts and live reporting, we will also collaborate on field reporting and pair our investigative teams to expand our environmental investigative efforts.”
About the Author