The Weather Channel teams up with CBS News

The Weather Channel is facing greater competition with the recent launch of the free digital Fox Weather as well as AccuWeather.

“By bringing together CBS News and the Weather Channel’s weather teams and virtual view technology, we will not only be able to forecast the weather, but show viewers what it’s really going to look like,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement. “This is a holistic partnership that brings together the scale of both companies’ reporting teams, technologies and audiences. In addition to the virtual forecasts and live reporting, we will also collaborate on field reporting and pair our investigative teams to expand our environmental investigative efforts.”