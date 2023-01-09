‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff focused on Rick and Michonne set to start shooting in metro Atlanta

With the original “Walking Dead” gone and buried, the spin-offs are very much happening and the latest is returning to metro Atlanta featuring two major key characters, Rick and Michonne.
Productionlist.com, a website that tracks TV and film series worldwide, said the spin-off will be called “The Walking Dead: Summit” and begin shooting next month in Atlanta before moving to Carlstadt, New Jersey, later in the spring.
The six-episode spin-off was supposed to be a full-fledged movie but the pandemic shifted priorities. It’s set to come out on AMC and AMC+ later this year. The network has not released any plot information.
The original series shot mostly out of Senoia and the surrounding metro Atlanta area.
Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira) became a couple during “The Walking Dead.” Rick, was a former cop who became the default leader of a group of survivors through more than eight seasons. After an explosion partway through season nine, he disappeared in a helicopter while his friends assumed he had died. The show then jumped six years.
Michonne arrived season three as an outsider, eventually assimilating into the group, becoming romantic with Rick and raising Rick’s son Carl and daughter Judith. After Rick was presumed dead, she continued to raise Judith and their son R.J. and became a de facto leader of Alexandria. During season 10, she found evidence that Rick was still alive and decided to find him. Both characters show up in the final moments of the series finale that aired in October, setting the viewers up for the spin-off.
Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) is also shooting his own spin-off “Walking Dead” show in France. And Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) have a spin-off set and shot in New York City called “The Walking Dead: Dead City” coming out in April with six episodes.
