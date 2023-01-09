ajc logo
X

‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff focused on Rick and Michonne set to start shooting in metro Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

With the original “Walking Dead” gone and buried, the spin-offs are very much happening and the latest is returning to metro Atlanta featuring two major key characters, Rick and Michonne.

Productionlist.com, a website that tracks TV and film series worldwide, said the spin-off will be called “The Walking Dead: Summit” and begin shooting next month in Atlanta before moving to Carlstadt, New Jersey, later in the spring.

The six-episode spin-off was supposed to be a full-fledged movie but the pandemic shifted priorities. It’s set to come out on AMC and AMC+ later this year. The network has not released any plot information.

The original series shot mostly out of Senoia and the surrounding metro Atlanta area.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira) became a couple during “The Walking Dead.” Rick, was a former cop who became the default leader of a group of survivors through more than eight seasons. After an explosion partway through season nine, he disappeared in a helicopter while his friends assumed he had died. The show then jumped six years.

Michonne arrived season three as an outsider, eventually assimilating into the group, becoming romantic with Rick and raising Rick’s son Carl and daughter Judith. After Rick was presumed dead, she continued to raise Judith and their son R.J. and became a de facto leader of Alexandria. During season 10, she found evidence that Rick was still alive and decided to find him. Both characters show up in the final moments of the series finale that aired in October, setting the viewers up for the spin-off.

Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) is also shooting his own spin-off “Walking Dead” show in France. And Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) have a spin-off set and shot in New York City called “The Walking Dead: Dead City” coming out in April with six episodes.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Desmond Ridder finished late-season audition at 2-2
10h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
56m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
56m ago

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jessica McGowan

INTERVIEW: Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson thrive as HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’ hits a...
10h ago
Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
WE-TV, ALLBK tackle Chicago drill music with new drama ‘Kold + Windy’
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
22h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top