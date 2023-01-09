‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff focused on Rick and Michonne set to start shooting in metro Atlanta

Productionlist.com, a website that tracks TV and film series worldwide, said the spin-off will be called “The Walking Dead: Summit” and begin shooting next month in Atlanta before moving to Carlstadt, New Jersey, later in the spring.

The six-episode spin-off was supposed to be a full-fledged movie but the pandemic shifted priorities. It’s set to come out on AMC and AMC+ later this year. The network has not released any plot information.