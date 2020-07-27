‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 delayed due to pandemic

AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” the biggest TV show produced in metro Atlanta the past decade, will not air season 11 any time soon because the pandemic delayed production.
Without the pandemic, the show would be currently well into the 11th season of production, ready for a return in October. Instead, Raleigh Studios in Senoia, where “The Walking Dead” is based, is not bursting with usual activity. A “Walking Dead” spokeswoman did not respond to an inquiry to see whether a production start date has been set yet.
“The Walking Dead” is the type of show which requires plenty of post-production work, and it takes a long time to turn episodes around. So producers were unable to finish the final episode of season 10 in time this past spring, although shooting had ended in November 2019.
That episode is now set to air on AMC October 4 at 9 p.m., followed by the debut of a second “Walking Dead” spin-off called “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”
Showrunner Angela Kang, at a remote ComicCon panel, said she is planning to shoot six more episodes of “The Walking Dead,” hopefully later this year and air them sometime in 2021. Those episodes will be part of season 10 and will presumably include the return of Lauren Cohan as a series regular playing Maggie Green. Cohan had left the show in 2018 to star in an ABC drama, “Whiskey Cavalier,” which only lasted a season and was canceled in May 2019.
“The Walking Dead,” the most popular basic cable drama in history, has shed more than two-thirds of its audience over the past five years. It peaked at 20 million-plus viewers season five and is now down to about 5 million regular viewers.
The show’s home studio, Raleigh Studios Atlanta, was purchased by AMC in 2017. It’s the only studio in metro Atlanta owned by a network.
Here are the first three minutes of the episode set to air in October: