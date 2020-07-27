‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 delayed due to pandemic

Without the pandemic, the show would be currently well into the 11th season of production, ready for a return in October. Instead, Raleigh Studios in Senoia, where “The Walking Dead” is based, is not bursting with usual activity. A “Walking Dead” spokeswoman did not respond to an inquiry to see whether a production start date has been set yet.

“The Walking Dead” is the type of show which requires plenty of post-production work, and it takes a long time to turn episodes around. So producers were unable to finish the final episode of season 10 in time this past spring, although shooting had ended in November 2019.