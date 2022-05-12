The Rock’s ‘Young Rock’ getting a third season; NBC nixes ‘Kenan’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Young Rock,” which is partly shot in metro Atlanta, will get a third season, NBC announced Thursday.
“Young Rock” loosely follows Johnson’s life in three parts of his life using three different actors. There is also a fourth part where he is running for president in 2032 where he plays himself. Johnson shoots those scenes in metro Atlanta. The first two seasons focused on his younger self were shot in Australia.
The show brings in around 2 million viewers in overnight ratings.
NBC’s “Kenan” starring Atlanta native Kenan Thompson, on the other hand, was canceled after two seasons.
The show had Thompson as an amiable morning talk show host in Atlanta who was recently widowed. His father-in-law was played by Don Johnson and best friend by Chris Redd. Thompson has a primary gig that isn’t going away any time soon: the longest-running cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the show’s history.
Its ratings were worse than that of “Young Rock,” pulling in 1.5 million overnight viewers in its final episode that aired in February.
NBC also renewed the comedy “Grand Crew” while cutting sitcom “Mr. Mayor” and drama “The Endgame.”
