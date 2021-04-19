‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 finale recap

Kandi Burruss calls this surreptitious taping a “vile” thing to do.

Kenya is blunt: “You’re a narc.”

When LaToya finally shows up to the party, Drew starts haranguing her, and LaToya responds with child-like taunts and sarcastic remarks. The entire sequence of events is super annoying for everyone else in the room. Then LaToya throws the wig at Drew and security has to push Drew back from attacking LaToya.

Amusingly, Kenya later has to explain to LaToya what a “narc” is.

The other women confront Drew about why this bugs her so much.

“What does this have to do with you?” Cynthia asks Drew at one point.

“You keep blaming her for a grown man’s behavior,” Kandi says.

Drew says this situation directly involves her family and her children, so she’s going to speak up, adding she has to protect her name and her character. As she rants, the other women start wandering away because, again, they don’t care. Kandi is looking at her phone. Kenya and LaToya steal some champagne Drew had gotten as part of the White Elephant party.

It’s all pointless ugliness and could potentially hurt Drew’s chances of getting a peach again next season.

“The truth will set you free,” Drew says. “If I don’t like something, I’m going to tell you. That’s who I am, and I’m going to keep pushing these ladies to live by that.”

In other storylines:

KENYA

Kenya talks to her therapist Dr. Kristy Holloway. Marc Hill, her estranged husband, flew to Atlanta for their daughter Brooklyn’s birthday party. “The one thing that threw me off is that he stays here,” she said. “We have been separated for over a year. I feel like if you come here, ask if it’s OK.” She said he played with Brooklyn, then jumped into bed with Kenya as if there was no issue. Brooklyn was thrilled to see both of them together.

Marc told Kandi that he wanted to get the family back in one piece and told her he was willing to go to counseling. But she said he made it conditional. He said she would have to stop fighting him in court for custody. To her, that is manipulation.

“I’ve been going back and forth on this separation for months,” she said. “I honestly don’t know which Marc I’m going to get. Sometimes I don’t know if he’s fighting to keep his family together or he’s fighting to best suit Marc.”

Kenya is super conflict-avoidant with Marc given his past negative behavior. So, she didn’t stop him while also being annoyed that he was being wholly presumptuous in all his actions and didn’t bother to ask her for permission.

When the therapist asks for Marc’s side of the story, Kenya tries to reach him. But he’s blocked her number.

She says when he offered that morning to come to Atlanta and even hinted at sexual relations, she was not receptive and he got mad.

“This is part of the circus of our marriage,” Kenya says. “Marc could be very volatile, and he’s acting out of anger.”

She used Brooklyn’s cell phone to text him. (Wait. Brooklyn is two years old. Why does she have a cell phone?) He says in a text that a friend was in a bad car accident, and he can’t talk. She doesn’t believe him and is frustrated.

“I am just disappointed in the human being,” she said. “You are going to see the Kenya you’ve never known, the Kenya who fights with stupid [expletives]. You’re going to see that Kenya!”

Dr. Kristy says only Kenya could decide when to get off this merry-go-round. “I’m not going to give him any more chances,” Kenya said. “I’m going to go into the new year, 2021, a very happy woman.”

At the end of the episode, Bravo says Kenya has finally filed for divorce from Marc. This has to be recent because she had told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” just last month that they were still working on the marriage.

DREW

Drew’s son Josiah is set to meet with his biological father Ricky for the first time in a year. He arrives 73 minutes late. Josiah isn’t exactly warm but isn’t rejecting Ricky either. “I’m here now, and I would love to be a part of your life if you allow me,” Ricky tells his biological son.

He later tells Drew that the dynamic is naturally uncomfortable because they’ve barely spent any time together. Ricky says he wants to set regular times to be with Josiah and develop some sort of relationship. He is based in Los Angeles but hopes to come back. Josiah and Ricky hug.

PORSHA

Porsha Williams ― granddaughter of civil rights legend Hosea Williams ― is shown speaking at a rally for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock before the Senate runoff rally Jan. 6. “My father fought for voting rights,” she said. “So it’s full circle that the day we vote is his birthday.”

She also remains super single and is now eating meat again.

CYNTHIA

She is now happily betrothed to Mike Hill, who has decided to move to Atlanta permanently from Los Angeles. They are seeking a new abode together. (He is now a morning host on the Black News Channel with Sharon Reed, based out of Atlanta.)

KANDI

Kandi’s newest restaurant Blake Steakhouse and Seafood at 3752 Cascade Road is now open.

She will also be returning to Chicago soon to shoot a new season of Showtime’s “The Chi.”

NEXT WEEK

“Real Housewives” in the past has skipped airing new episodes the night of the Oscars. Not this year. They will air the first of three reunion episodes.