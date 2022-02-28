Hamburger icon
The Kimmer joins Xtra 106.3/1230 on weekends

Kim "The Kimmer" Peterson, shown here in 2019 on the last day at Talk 106.7, will be on Xtra 106.3/1230 on Saturdays at noon starting March 12, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
The talk station will glean highlights from the Kimmer’s podcast.

Veteran radio host Kim “The Kimmer” Peterson has signed a deal with Dickey Broadcasting to have highlights from his podcast air on the talk station Xtra 106.3/1230.

The show will air Saturdays at noon for an hour starting March 12.

“You’ll be hearing our voices on the radio again.,” the Kimmer said on his Feb. 25 podcast. “This is a great start.”

Dickey Broadcasting also runs sports talk the Fan on 680 and 93.7.

David Dickey, who runs Dickey Broadcasting, said the Kimmer’s podcast will also move to Dickey’s podcast platform “The Podcast Park” and “we’ll do some things on the weekend. It’s a smart move by all sides.”

The Kimmer was a popular conservative host on news/talk 640 WGST from 1992 to 2006. He retired for many years before news/talk 106.7 brought him back in 2013, where he stayed for six years before Atlanta-based Cumulus sold the station to a Christian broadcaster.

He has since been doing a podcast three days a week, available on most major podcast platforms.

The Kimmer also reported on his Facebook page Saturday that his beloved horse Jack the Good Boy “suddenly passed away this morning with no warning and no suffering. He was happy, he had breakfast and just laid down and slipped away. I feel so broken.”

The station recently added daily commentary from Neal Boortz, bringing him out of retirement.

Xtra 106.3 has a limited signal on the FM dial mostly focused around Cobb County and north Fulton and can be heard on an app. Dickey started the station last April as an alternative to news/talk 95.5/750 WSB.

