The Judds reunite for a final tour, coming to Atlanta Oct. 14

Wynonna, 57, added: “What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”

Their core years of making hits were 1984 to 1990 with six gold or platinum albums and 14 No. 1 hits including “I Know Where I’m Going,” “Girls Night Out” and “Love is Alive.”

The duo performed at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night just hours after the tour announcement with their top 5 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

The Judds, who were known for their acoustic sound, will also be enshrined into the Country Hall of Fame in May.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

Sept. 30 Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, Michigan.*+

Oct. 1 Huntington Center - Toledo, Ohio*+

Oct. 7 Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, South Dakota*+

Oct. 8 Resch Center - Green Bay, Wisconsin*+

Oct. 14 Gas South Arena - Duluth*+

Oct. 15 Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center - Huntsville, Alabama*

Oct. 21 Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, Oklahoma**+

Oct. 22 Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas**+

Oct. 27 Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, Mississippi*

Oct. 28 Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, Tennessee*+

**general on-sale at 9 a.m. local April 15

*general on-sale at 10 a.m. local April 15

+with very special guest Martina McBride