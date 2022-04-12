The Judds reunite for a final tour, coming to Atlanta Oct. 14

The Judds, the most popular mother-daughter duo in country music history, will reunite one more time this fall, stopping at Gas South Arena in Duluth Oct. 14.
It’s a very modest tour hitting just 10 dates, starting with Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 20 and concluding in Nashville Oct. 28.
Another legend, Martina McBride, will open for them.
Pre-sale ticket access is available at TheJudds.com and the rest of the tickets will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. on axs.com. Prices range from $49.50 to $399.50.
“The fans have always been my family of choice,” Naomi Judd, 76, said in a press release. “I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, “Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!”
Wynonna, 57, added: “What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”
Their core years of making hits were 1984 to 1990 with six gold or platinum albums and 14 No. 1 hits including “I Know Where I’m Going,” “Girls Night Out” and “Love is Alive.”
The duo performed at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night just hours after the tour announcement with their top 5 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”
The Judds, who were known for their acoustic sound, will also be enshrined into the Country Hall of Fame in May.
THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:
Sept. 30 Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, Michigan.*+
Oct. 1 Huntington Center - Toledo, Ohio*+
Oct. 7 Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, South Dakota*+
Oct. 8 Resch Center - Green Bay, Wisconsin*+
Oct. 14 Gas South Arena - Duluth*+
Oct. 15 Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center - Huntsville, Alabama*
Oct. 21 Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, Oklahoma**+
Oct. 22 Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, Texas**+
Oct. 27 Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, Mississippi*
Oct. 28 Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, Tennessee*+
**general on-sale at 9 a.m. local April 15
*general on-sale at 10 a.m. local April 15
+with very special guest Martina McBride
