‘The Color Purple’ movie musical with Fantasia shooting in Atlanta

Oprah Winfrey, who portrayed Sofia in the original film, is one of the film’s executive producers.

During an ABC special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” earlier this month, Winfrey told Brooks: “I am here representing all things purple to tell you that you are our Sofia. I’m so happy to pass whatever baton from 35 — almost 40 — years ago to you. And I know you’re gonna kill it.”

Other cast members include Taraji P. Henson as jazz singer Shug Avery, H.E.R. as Squeak and Corey Hawkins as Harpo.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1985 version, and Quincy Jones, who was a producer, are also executive producers of this version.

The 1985 film was a critical and commercial hit, grossing $142 million worldwide and earning 11 Oscar nominations.

This new version has a scheduled release date in theaters of Dec. 23, 2023.