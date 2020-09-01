TCM highlights women directors with ‘Women Make Film’ project over three months

The 14-week run will be supplemented by about 100 films directed by women from 44 countries, including movies from China, Kenya and India.

General Manager Pola Chagnon told IndieWire that this was “a great opportunity to introduce a swath of filmmakers that audiences don’t often get to see in any way, shape, or form, let alone on a network.”

While TCM, by its very nature, focuses on older films, Chagnon does not want the network to “look like we’re stuck in amber. We want to be able to reflect intelligently on the world as seen through movies.”

In Variety, she added: “Even though they’re not always well-represented in the film canon, women have been doing this for decades.”

The network is also partnering with re:Imagine/ATL, an Atlanta non-profit that trains and equips Generation Z (ages 11 to 24) to build careers in the creative and digital media industries. TCM will hold a contest for young female filmmakers ages 12 to 17.

ON TV

“Women on Film,” debuts Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on TCM and will air every Tuesday for the next 14 weeks