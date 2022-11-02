Taylor Swift back in concert for huge stadium tour in 2023

Taylor Swift, one of the most popular touring artists on Earth, is going to do two headlining shows on back-to-back dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a second time.
She will be there April 28-29.
This is the first time in four years any music act has headlined two consecutive nights at Mercedes-Benz since Jay-Z and Beyonce together in 2018. Before that, Swift did two dates herself at the stadium during her 2018 “Reputation” tour. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017, replacing the Georgia Dome, where Swift performed in 2015. She previously has played Philips Arena five times, Gwinnett Arena once and Lakewood Amphitheatre twice.
For this tour, she is not opting for variable ticket pricing, a common practice for major artists. Instead, she announced set ticket prices ranging from $49 to $449.
Public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Capital One credit card holders get early access beginning Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. And Ticketmaster will require people to register via its Verified Fan Presale set up at ticketmaster.com.
Swift, who just released her latest album “Midnights,” is touring from March through August of 2023 domestically in 20 cities. In six other cities, she’s doing two dates as well.
It’s too soon to say which opening acts will be in Atlanta, but they will include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
“Midnights” sold the most first-week copies of any Swift album to date with 1.58 million units and the biggest sales week for any artist since Adele seven years ago.
She sold a whopping 575,000 “Midnights” vinyl LPs, the most since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991, when vinyl was in a massive decline due to the rise in CD sales.
The first week total represents both sales of physical and digital copies as well as streams.
The U.S. tour:
March 18 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
March 25 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
April 1 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
April 2 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
April 15 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
April 22Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 28 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
May 12 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
May 13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
May 19 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
May 20 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
May 26 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
May 27 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 10 Detroit, MI Ford Field
June 17 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
June 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
July 1 Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
July 8 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 15 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
July 22 Seattle, WA Lumen Field
July 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
August 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
August 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
