Taylor Swift back in concert for huge stadium tour in 2023

Credit: TNS



Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
She will have two dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Taylor Swift, one of the most popular touring artists on Earth, is going to do two headlining shows on back-to-back dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a second time.

She will be there April 28-29.

This is the first time in four years any music act has headlined two consecutive nights at Mercedes-Benz since Jay-Z and Beyonce together in 2018. Before that, Swift did two dates herself at the stadium during her 2018 “Reputation” tour. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017, replacing the Georgia Dome, where Swift performed in 2015. She previously has played Philips Arena five times, Gwinnett Arena once and Lakewood Amphitheatre twice.

For this tour, she is not opting for variable ticket pricing, a common practice for major artists. Instead, she announced set ticket prices ranging from $49 to $449.

Public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Capital One credit card holders get early access beginning Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. And Ticketmaster will require people to register via its Verified Fan Presale set up at ticketmaster.com.

Swift, who just released her latest album “Midnights,” is touring from March through August of 2023 domestically in 20 cities. In six other cities, she’s doing two dates as well.

It’s too soon to say which opening acts will be in Atlanta, but they will include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

“Midnights” sold the most first-week copies of any Swift album to date with 1.58 million units and the biggest sales week for any artist since Adele seven years ago.

She sold a whopping 575,000 “Midnights” vinyl LPs, the most since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991, when vinyl was in a massive decline due to the rise in CD sales.

The first week total represents both sales of physical and digital copies as well as streams.

The U.S. tour:

March 18 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

March 25 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

April 1 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 2 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 15 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

April 22Houston, TX NRG Stadium

April 28 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 12 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 20 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 26 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

May 27 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 10 Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 17 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

June 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

July 8 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 Seattle, WA Lumen Field

July 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

August 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

August 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium


