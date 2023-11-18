‘Superman: Legacy’ with a new Superman to shoot in metro Atlanta in 2024

The DC Studios movie “Superman: Legacy” will begin production in March, 2024 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

The movie was originally scheduled to start in January, but the combo writer and actors strikes pushed back the schedule.

The writers’ strike ended in September, and the actors’ union came to an agreement with the producers earlier this month. (The members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union still have to vote on the new three-year contract, but for now, the union is allowing actors to act in films and TV shows run by the major studios.)

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is set to write and direct the movie, currently scheduled to come out in the summer of 2025.

The latest Superman will be played by David Corenswet, a 30-year-old Philadelphia native who looks a lot like previous Superman Henry Cavill, who played the role for a decade.

“It came to my attention before the Internet got a hold of me,” Corenset told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Corenswet has starred in Netflix’s “The Politician” (2019-20), Netflix’s “Hollywood” (2020) and HBO’s “We Own This City” (2022).

Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane. She is best known for her award-winning turn on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría has joined the cast as villainous Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

