‘Superman: Legacy’ with a new Superman to shoot in metro Atlanta in 2024

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is set to write and direct the movie, currently scheduled to come out in the summer of 2025.

The latest Superman will be played by David Corenswet, a 30-year-old Philadelphia native who looks a lot like previous Superman Henry Cavill, who played the role for a decade.

“It came to my attention before the Internet got a hold of me,” Corenset told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Corenswet has starred in Netflix’s “The Politician” (2019-20), Netflix’s “Hollywood” (2020) and HBO’s “We Own This City” (2022).

Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane. She is best known for her award-winning turn on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría has joined the cast as villainous Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer.