Stevie Nicks, after canceling 2021 gigs, coming to Atlanta Oct. 12

Stand back! Stevie Nicks is returning solo on Oct. 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
Last year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee canceled a set of dates that included a headlining stop at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival last October in Central Park as a precaution during the COVID-19 delta variant scare. (The Foo Fighters replaced her.)
There are presale tickets available on Thursday morning through Live Nation, then to the general public Friday morning at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not been released but there may be some variable-priced tickets for high-demand seats. As of Wednesday afternoon, lawn seats are already available on Stubhub starting at $85 and orchestra seats starting at $329.
She last performed in Atlanta in 2019 at State Farm Arena with Fleetwood Mac. Her last solo gig was at Philips Arena (which was what State Farm was called before renovations) in 2016.
Her shows this year have included a mix of Fleetwood Mac songs where she was lead singer like “Rhiannon” and “Gypsy,” solo hits like “If Anyone Falls,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back,” covers of Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty and some cuts from her solo albums like “Bella Donna,” “Angel’s Heart” and “Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream).”
Vanessa Carlton, best known for the song “A Thousand Miles,” will open.
STEVIE NICKS 2022 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 2 – Sun Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass *
Thu Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *
Sat Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *
Tue Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival *
Mon Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival *
Sep Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *
Mon Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Thu Oct 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sun Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wed Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Wed Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium
Sat Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
What her last setlist was in 2016 at Philips Arena:
