ajc logo
X

Stevie Nicks, after canceling 2021 gigs, coming to Atlanta Oct. 12

Stevie Nicks of the band Fleetwood Mac performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. Nicks will join Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Stevie Nicks of the band Fleetwood Mac performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. Nicks will join Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
She will be at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Stand back! Stevie Nicks is returning solo on Oct. 12 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Last year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee canceled a set of dates that included a headlining stop at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival last October in Central Park as a precaution during the COVID-19 delta variant scare. (The Foo Fighters replaced her.)

There are presale tickets available on Thursday morning through Live Nation, then to the general public Friday morning at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not been released but there may be some variable-priced tickets for high-demand seats. As of Wednesday afternoon, lawn seats are already available on Stubhub starting at $85 and orchestra seats starting at $329.

She last performed in Atlanta in 2019 at State Farm Arena with Fleetwood Mac. Her last solo gig was at Philips Arena (which was what State Farm was called before renovations) in 2016.

Her shows this year have included a mix of Fleetwood Mac songs where she was lead singer like “Rhiannon” and “Gypsy,” solo hits like “If Anyone Falls,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back,” covers of Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty and some cuts from her solo albums like “Bella Donna,” “Angel’s Heart” and “Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream).”

>>RELATED: My 2019 review of the Fleetwood Mac concert minus Lindsey Buckingham

Vanessa Carlton, best known for the song “A Thousand Miles,” will open.

STEVIE NICKS 2022 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 2 – Sun Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass *

Thu Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Sat Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Tue Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

Mon Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival *

Sep Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

Mon Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Oct 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wed Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wed Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Sat Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

What her last setlist was in 2016 at Philips Arena:

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Johns Creek approves new subdivision despite nearby residents’ concerns11h ago
Months later, DeKalb commission approves ethics officer appointment
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
13h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
10h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
10h ago
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...
8h ago
The Latest
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...
8h ago
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
Kyle Petty’s TV show features Chipper Jones, Herschel Walker, Ric Flair
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
11h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top