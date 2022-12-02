Steve Young joins Meta to add virtual reality to Atlanta’s Johnson STEM Activity Center

Johnson, a NASA alum and inventor of the Super Soaker, now works with scientists developing a new generation of batteries and power generation on top of his education programs. He thinks Meta will help facilitate research by enabling scientists all around the world to work together in the metaverse. And the next generation, he said, will make the difference.

“I want to see kids grow and gain self confidence,” he said. “This is a sport where every kid can go pro.”

Troy Jones, who runs Miami-based Status Pro, came to the event to show off his new NFL Pro Era using Oculus Quest VR. He showed Young how to play and was not surprised that Young figured it out quickly. “He threw some touchdowns,” Jones said. “He’s a natural!”

With NFL cooperation, Status Pro’s first version of the game replicates all 32 teams in their home stadiums but is smaller in scope than an actual NFL game. He hopes to eventually create a multi-player experience with 22 independent players on the field.