Starz’ “P-Valley,” shot in Atlanta, renewed for a second season

Starz has given “P-Valley” a quick renewal for a second season, just two weeks after the show debuted.
The first season was shot in metro Atlanta with Tyler Perry Studios as its home base.
The drama focuses on a small-town Mississippi strip club with creator Katori Hall focusing her eye on the women who work in the club, not the male customers. The club is led by a commanding, no-nonsense non-binary person.
“We use cinematic techniques,” Hall said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “to drive home the point that this isn’t a show about being salacious or gratuitous. This is about humanizing the women, not objectifying them.”
The show received almost universal praise from critics, praising the series for its authenticity and complexity of its characters. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz.
Season one was directed entirely by women.