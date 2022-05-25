Sports host Mark Zinno now podcasting on Locked On Podcast Network

After doing it for a month, he is enjoying “the freedom and flexibility. I’ve never been busier since I left terrestrial radio.”

He is also an active sports betting freelance analyst with three different services: VSiN, Spotlight Sports Group and SportsGrid. And the Army veteran is working with Merging Vets and Players, which helps vets and pro athletes transition into new careers. “I’m not hurting for money,” he said. “I’m hurting more for time.”

Zinno came to Atlanta in 2014 as part of the Game for three years. After they let him go, David Dickey picked him up for his then sports station Xtra 106.3 station as well as fill-in slots on the Fan. After Xtra went away, Dickey gave him a shot talking politics at Dickey’s new conservative talk radio station at 106.3. But that didn’t work out and after five months, he was cut. “I didn’t fit what he was looking for,” he said.