Sports host Mark Zinno now podcasting on Locked On Podcast Network

Former 92.9 The Game and Fan host Mark Zinno has joined the Locked On Podcast Network doing daily 30-minute podcasts about Atlanta sports.
He calls it “A to Z with Mark Zinno” and includes it on YouTube as well.
The Locked on Podcast Network has 190 podcasts covering all major sports, some team specific, some city specific. The company says it draws 16.5 million listens a month.
Zinno said podcasting is the future. “It’s where it’s going,” he said., “It’s where it is and will continue to be. There are so many people in their 20s who don’t know what radio is.”
After doing it for a month, he is enjoying “the freedom and flexibility. I’ve never been busier since I left terrestrial radio.”
He is also an active sports betting freelance analyst with three different services: VSiN, Spotlight Sports Group and SportsGrid. And the Army veteran is working with Merging Vets and Players, which helps vets and pro athletes transition into new careers. “I’m not hurting for money,” he said. “I’m hurting more for time.”
Zinno came to Atlanta in 2014 as part of the Game for three years. After they let him go, David Dickey picked him up for his then sports station Xtra 106.3 station as well as fill-in slots on the Fan. After Xtra went away, Dickey gave him a shot talking politics at Dickey’s new conservative talk radio station at 106.3. But that didn’t work out and after five months, he was cut. “I didn’t fit what he was looking for,” he said.
