BreakingNews
Breaking: Atlanta will host part of 2026 World Cup
ajc logo
X

Speech creates Juneteenth celebration with Arrested Development at City Winery June 19-21

“It was just fresh,” Todd “Speech” Thomas said of the tune “Rapper’s Delight.” “It didn’t feel or sound like anything that happened before it.” Hearing “Rapper’s Delight” inspired Thomas to begin his own career as a rapper, and to form the group Arrested Development. TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
“It was just fresh,” Todd “Speech” Thomas said of the tune “Rapper’s Delight.” “It didn’t feel or sound like anything that happened before it.” Hearing “Rapper’s Delight” inspired Thomas to begin his own career as a rapper, and to form the group Arrested Development. TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
He’s hoping to make it an annual event

The group Arrested Development has a unique place in early hip-hop history with its progressive social justice framework, Southern vibes and basic positive feel. Its celebratory sound jibes well with a Juneteenth celebration, something Arrested Development lead singer Speech has decided to capitalize on at the City Winery Atlanta for three nights June 19-21.

“We were wanting to raise the consciousness in the community,” said Speech in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We will have tables set up for people to learn about burial insurance and property mortgage and home ownership. I want them to be informed and empowered. And of course, we want to uplift people.”

The band will also honor long-time employees of Hosea Helps, the long-running nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and those who are in poverty. Tickets are available at citywinery.com for $35-$45.

Three decades ago, Arrested Development had a trio of massive hits — “Tennessee,” “Mr. Wendal” and “People Everyday” — from their Grammy-winning album “3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of...” While the group never found comparable chart success after that, it has continued to churn out music and tour. The group just came back from 35 dates in Europe, where it built up a following back in the day as well.

“Our record went platinum in numerous European countries,” Speech said. “We were one of the first hip-hop acts to do well overseas. I think people around the world connected with our positivity and authenticity. Plus, we always had a melodic nature to our songs that made it more relatable in a lot of different countries.”

He said Paris was especially fun. “There are some countries where our message resonates more,” he said. “France is a great example of that. They are very freedom loving people. That is what Arrested Development is about. It connects.”

He said the Juneteenth celebrations will embrace the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough album as well as more recent music.

“Our latest album is a love letter to our fans,” Speech said. “It features Big Daddy Kane, Master Ace, The Sugarhill Gang and Monie Love. So many legendary hip-hop artists. It’s a celebration of hip-hop itself.”

And the band changes things up every night with 30 to 40 songs ready to go and only about 20 slots available. “We never do the same show twice,” he said. “We don’t have a set list per se. We do whatever the crowd wants. They’ll throw song names out.”

Speech is happy to see Juneteenth gain awareness outside of the Black audience. He said he has known about it since he was a little kid in Milwaukee. “It was always one of those memorable special cultural experiences from my childhood,” he said. “We’d get together, have barbecue, listen to great music. I remember balloons and clowns. It’s all fond memories.”

He hopes to make the Juneteenth concert much bigger down the road, comparable to The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. “We want to make this an annual thing,” he said.

IF YOU GO

Arrested Development

8 p.m. June 19-21. $35-$45. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. citywinery.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children7h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
10h ago
Delta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations
3h ago
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
11h ago
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
11h ago
Amazon project to be replaced with logistics park near PDK airport
10h ago
The Latest
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
1h ago
HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’ with Egypt Sherrod coming back for season 2
1h ago
Mary J. Blige returns to Atlanta at State Farm Sept. 29
7h ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
11h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top