Shaky Knees Festival 2024: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Billy Idol, Offspring

Among the 60 acts are The Offspring, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, and Interpol.

The festival, now in its 11th year, typically draws at least 50,000 people over three days. This is a second trip to the festival for both Queens of the Stone Age and the Foo Fighters, who also headlined in 2021. Billy Idol was originally set to be part of the 2022 lineup but had to cancel due to illness.

Over the years, acts from the Lumineers in its first year to David Byrne to The National to Nine Inch Nails have graced the stages. Tim Sweetwood has run the show the entire decade.

Key acts over past Shaky Knees Festivals:

2013; The Lumineers, Band of Horses, Drive-By Truckers (The Masquerade)

2014: The National, Modest Mouse, The Replacements, Jason Isbell (Atlantic Station)

2015: The Strokes, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, Mastodon, Interpol, Ryan Adams, the Pixies (Central Park)

2016: Jane’s Addiction, Huey Lewis & the News, Florence + The Machine, the 1975, The Decemberists, Bloc Party (Centennial Olympic Park)

2017: LCD Soundsystem, Phoenix, The xx, Cage the Elephant, Ryan Adams (Centennial Olympic Park)

2018: Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, David Byrne, Tenacious D, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs (Central Park)

2019: Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Gary Clark Jr., Tears for Fears, Maggie Rogers, The Dandy Warhols, The Struts, Incubus (Central Park)

2020: cancelled due to COVID-19

2021: The Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, The Strokes, Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal. The Man, Phoebe Bridgers (Central Park)

2022: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket. CHVRCHES, Death Cab For Cutie (Central Park)

2023: The Killers, Muse, the Lumineers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Greta Van Fleet, the Flaming Lips, Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra, Cypress Hill (Central Park)