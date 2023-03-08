Second Mary J. Blige ‘Strength of a Woman’ festival in Atlanta features Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Jodeci, Jeezy

The entire organizing team for this group is women including Nicole Jackson, vice president of MJB Inc., and Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency.

The purpose of the festival, Blige said, is to provide music, wellness, tech, beauty and financial literary to women. The organizers said they chose to return to Atlanta because of its reputation as a mecca for young Black creatives and entrepreneurs and how well the festival was received in 2022.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year, " said Blige in a press release. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival.”

Last year’s inaugural festival included Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Dionne Farris, Baby Tate and Omeretta the Great