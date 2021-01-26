SCAD aTVfest all virtual in 2021 with Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Kenan Thompson, Jurnee Smollett

SCAD’s annual aTVfest has had to go virtual this year due to the pandemic, offering an array of panels and screenings while honoring actors such as Bryan Cranston (”Your Honor”), Cynthia Erivo (”Genius: Aretha”), Chrissy Metz (“This is Us”) and Kenan Thompson (”SNL” and “Kenan”).
The festival, in its ninth year, provides SCAD’s students with networking and learning opportunities while also giving the public a chance to see upcoming TV shows in advance and hear from actors and producers in person. Of course, the “in person” part is not happening this year.
But it also has reduced the cost of attending the event, which is now available to anybody with a computer. The all-festival pass is just $25, while a daily pass is $10.
>>RELATED: The complete schedule is here
Many major networks and streaming services are participating in some way, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, the CW, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, OWN and Showtime.
“I think we can all agree that this past year has presented us with many challenges, but television has continued to provide us steady comfort to get us through each day,” said SCAD aTVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier in a press release. “I have seen so many outstanding programs and performances over the last year, and we are beyond excited to feature some of the best at this year’s SCAD aTVfest.”
Actors and producers from existing shows such as NBC’s “Superstore,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” the CW’s “Batwoman,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” CBS’s “The Unicorn” and Showtime’s “Your Honor” will be featured. Some upcoming shows are also being highlighted including Amazon Prime’s “Tell Me Your Secrets,” NBC’s “Kenan,” HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin” and OWN’s “Delilah.”
Here’s a sampling of some of the panels:
- · “-Ish” Happens: A Conversation with the stars of the “-ish” Universe, a behind-the-scenes look at the shows “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”
- · Screen Style: Netflix’s “Ratched” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” a stylish look at the garments of each critically acclaimed series
- · Producing ABC Unscripted Series During a Pandemic
- · In Conversation series includes insightful talks with Erivo and singer and composer Linda Perry