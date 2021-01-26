SCAD aTVfest all virtual in 2021 with Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Kenan Thompson, Jurnee Smollett

“I think we can all agree that this past year has presented us with many challenges, but television has continued to provide us steady comfort to get us through each day,” said SCAD aTVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier in a press release. “I have seen so many outstanding programs and performances over the last year, and we are beyond excited to feature some of the best at this year’s SCAD aTVfest.”

Actors and producers from existing shows such as NBC’s “Superstore,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” the CW’s “Batwoman,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” CBS’s “The Unicorn” and Showtime’s “Your Honor” will be featured. Some upcoming shows are also being highlighted including Amazon Prime’s “Tell Me Your Secrets,” NBC’s “Kenan,” HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin” and OWN’s “Delilah.”

Here’s a sampling of some of the panels:

· “-Ish” Happens: A Conversation with the stars of the “-ish” Universe, a behind-the-scenes look at the shows “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”

· Screen Style: Netflix’s “Ratched” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” a stylish look at the garments of each critically acclaimed series

· Producing ABC Unscripted Series During a Pandemic

· In Conversation series includes insightful talks with Erivo and singer and composer Linda Perry