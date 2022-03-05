Say goodbye to NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’ after a single season

The show, which aired its 13th and final episode Jan. 24, was shot in metro Atlanta but set in New York.

James Wolk (”Mad Men,” “Watchmen”) starred as Joe Kimbreau, who makes three different decisions out of college that lead him on three “Sliding Door” paths: a cop following in his late dad’s footsteps, a successful singer-songwriter who loves Billy Joel, and a nurse trying to support his wife’s dreams of being an attorney while raising a special needs child.