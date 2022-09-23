ajc logo
Rockabye Baby releases lullaby versions of OutKast songs

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Lull tiny ones to sleep with instrumental takes of ‘Hey Ya!’ and ‘Roses.’

Rockabye Baby, which has been releasing lullaby versions of popular music for 16 years, is now releasing an album of 14 covers of some of Atlanta-based duo OutKast’s biggest hits.

The album will be out Oct. 7 featuring instrumental takes on hits like “Hey Ya!” “B.O.B.,” “Roses,” “Rosa Parks,” “The Way You Move,” “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Ms. Jackson.”

“There is nothing and no one like OutKast,” said Lisa Roth, CMH Label Group vice president and creative director and creator of Rockabye Baby. “From their genre-defying mix of rap, funk, jazz and rock deliciousness, to their high concept videos and outlandish fashion, Andre ‘Andre 3000′ Benjamin and Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton are true originals and one of the greatest rap duos of all time... OutKast has left an indelible and inimitable imprint on all of pop music, and we sincerely couldn’t be more excited about this particular release.”

Past acts that the independent Los Angeles-based team of musicians have tackled include the Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Prince and Adele.

Here is the “Lullaby Renditions of OutKast” track listing:

1. B.O.B.

2. Rosa Parks

3. Hey Ya!

4. The Way You Move

5. Land of a Million Drums

6. Roses

7. The Whole World

8. Player’s Ball

9. Elevators (Me & You)

10. ATLiens

11. SpottieOttieDopaliscious

12. So Fresh, So Clean

13. Ms. Jackson

14. Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik

