Rockabye Baby releases lullaby versions of OutKast songs

The album will be out Oct. 7 featuring instrumental takes on hits like “Hey Ya!” “B.O.B.,” “Roses,” “Rosa Parks,” “The Way You Move,” “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Ms. Jackson.”

“There is nothing and no one like OutKast,” said Lisa Roth, CMH Label Group vice president and creative director and creator of Rockabye Baby. “From their genre-defying mix of rap, funk, jazz and rock deliciousness, to their high concept videos and outlandish fashion, Andre ‘Andre 3000′ Benjamin and Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton are true originals and one of the greatest rap duos of all time... OutKast has left an indelible and inimitable imprint on all of pop music, and we sincerely couldn’t be more excited about this particular release.”