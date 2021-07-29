Report: Netflix first studio to require vaccinations for actors and key personnel

Deadline reports that Netlfix has become the first major film and TV studio to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its casts in the United States.
The requirement is for anyone in what is deemed “Zone A,” which includes crew members who interact with the actors.
Netflix is shooting several productions in Georgia including “Stranger Things” and “Ozark.” It is also currently shooting a young adult drama called “Strangers,” which follows teenagers Drea — the “It” girl — and Eleanor — the “alt” girl — as they team up to go after each other’s bullies.
The unions representing Hollywood crew and cast agreed recently to loosen strict coronavirus protocols that had boosted costs significantly for productions. They also gave producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.”
This doesn’t include anyone on a crew that does not directly interact with the actors. Deadline said Netflix will only accept rare exceptions for medical, religious or age reasons.
