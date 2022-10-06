Two-night tribute to honor R.E.M.’s first EP features Chris Robinson, David Cross

The first concert is set to be held Dec. 14 at the legendary 40 Watt Club in Athens, where R.E.M. used to perform. The second will be at the Roxy Theatre at the Battery Atlanta Dec. 15. General ticket sales for the Roxy show will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at livenation.com. Tickets for the 40 Watt Club concert will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. (Prices for at least some of the seats will vary depending on demand.)

None of the original members of R.E.M. are scheduled to perform, but plenty of their admirers and friends are scheduled to be at the concerts.