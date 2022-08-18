Reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann said daughter is not guilty after DUI arrest

Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wednesday defended her 20-year-old daughter Ariana following a car accident that led to her arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence in Cumming this past Saturday.
On Instagram stories, she said her daughter was not drunk and was “cooperative and honest.”
“She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them,” wrote Zolciak-Biermann, who has starred in Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy” with her family.
Zolciak-Biermann said her daughter “was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case.”
Ariana, she wrote, did admit to “consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law. In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”
The college student was involved in a collision at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 13 on a highway off-ramp. The sheriff’s deputy on site reported that he could “smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath” and after giving her a sobriety test, he said he observed signs of impairment and a “noticeable sway.” He also found a vape pen inside her vehicle, according to the police report.
Ariana refused a breathalyzer test and was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. She was released on a $5,120 bond.
