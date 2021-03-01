‘Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13 episode 11 recap

Even Kenya’s new bestie LaToya Ali felt like Kenya was turning a fun night into a “problem.”

Marlo Hampton said what happened between the stripper and anyone else is their business.

Porsha, who more or less admitted to bonding with said stripper, called the entire affair a “non-issue” since she was single and ready to mingle with anyone she wanted.

Kenya argued that this home was not entirely a “private” space so it was as much her business as anybody’s business in the house.

Drew Sidora’s conclusion: “Kenya’s being a judgmental auntie.”

Kandi Burruss’ take: “This is a no-judgment zone. If you’re here to judge, you need to take your [expletive] home.”

The delighted Bravo producers even showed a map of the ground floor to show where Kenya may have heard all the moans and groans.

Porsha left the final night’s dinner early and went to bed. And she told the cameras later that Kenya couldn’t shame her.

Her selling point: “You can’t destroy what God has built!”

LaToya’s conclusion to Kenya: “You ruined it.”

The women returned home and they naturally gossiped about the trip, focused heavily on the bachelorette party.

Drew Sidora

Drew returned to a new 9,920-square-foot mansion in the same neighborhood as former “RHOA” cast member NeNe Leakes as well as Porsha in the gated Sugarloaf Country Club community in Duluth.

Her husband Ralph Pittman moved everything while she was gone.

She told Ralph gory details of what she did during the bachelorette party because she had nothing to hide. Acting like a typical insecure hubby, he was skeptical she told him everything and even what he heard didn’t sit well with him. Drew then diverted attention by asking him about the details he failed to provide from his trip to Tampa a couple of months earlier when she had no idea where he had gone.

“I don’t necessarily upfront believe he was unfaithful,” Drew said later. “But what he’s not sharing is unsettling and I have those thoughts.”

Drew has no shame over what she did at the party and is totally secure in her actions. “He should not be mad about this,” she said, telling him she didn’t do more than what he would do at a strip club.

Ralph’s controlling ways came to light when he called her while she was having a short sojourn with Porsha and wondered where she was. She lied and said she was “on her way” when she actually made a genuine detour from the market. She didn’t tell him she had stopped by Porsha’s because she knew he’d get upset.

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia is prepping for her wedding and told her fiancé about the stripper. She didn’t touch Bolo but readily admitted she watched. Mike Hill, who seems more secure than Ralph, was more bemused than jealous. He even did an “imitation” of what the stripper did.

Kandi Burruss

Kandi’s hubby Todd Tucker wasn’t around so she told the absurdities of the dungeon party to her manager DonJuan Clark who set up the whole party from afar.

She was flummoxed about why Tanya — who is in a long-term relationship — would admit to being in Porsha’s room all night.

A delighted DonJuan said he was wondering why Bolo, the stripper, had a car ready to take him to the hotel but didn’t actually leave until after 7 a.m. the next morning.

Kenya Moore

Kenya loves to play victim and gets super offended if someone goes after her. Then again, she has zero problem doing it to other people. In other words, she can really dish it, but she sometimes has a hard time taking it. (NeNe Leakes, actually, was far worse.)

So Kenya was upset when her friend LaToya on the trip complained about her Bolo-Gate investigation.

“I’d like to smash this cake in your face,” she said to LaToya at a photo shoot.

LaToya said she didn’t think it was right putting everyone on blast over what happened.

Kenya’s retort: “They put themselves on blast!”

“It hurt my feelings on many levels,” Kenya said. “I have a crush on you. I felt this closeness to you.”

She said LaToya was disloyal.

“I understand where you’re coming from,” LaToya said. “I was having fun in the dungeon. I had fun with your enemy. [She kissed Porsha.] You guys have issues. I wasn’t there for you and I’m so sorry for you.”

Kenya: “With me and you, I just want it to be honest.”

Later, Kenya met with her divorce attorney Antavius Weems to talk about her custody petition with Marc Daly. She opted to focus only on custody and not a divorce. Why? It’s unclear. There is obviously a part of her that doesn’t want to admit her marriage had failed and by not divorcing, the marriage technically wasn’t over even if they had been living apart for more than a year.

She told Weems that Marc began sending her love songs about reconciliation. Weems chuckled but the songs made her cry and gave her hope. “He can’t show me the love he actually has for me,” she said. She was frustrated by his inability to communicate.

Then Weems gave her the killer news: Daly filed for divorce in New York and requested alimony from Kenya. Kenya was genuinely shocked.

“This man has told the world he doesn’t want anything,” she said. “I can’t even take this seriously.”

The filing, the attorney said, appeared to be in response to her filing the custody petition and her attempt to serve him the papers. He also said the filing is not legal because it should have been filed in Atlanta, where she resides.

“This is really low, even for him,” Kenya said.

Weems said Daly had rejected an attempt to serve the custody petition at his home.

After reading through his filing, she said she was upset he didn’t even try to ask for any sort of custody of Brooklyn, their child, but asked for her money.

Weems said he anticipated this divorce could be a “knock down, drag out” fight.

TRAILER

There is a Halloween party and a trip to New Orleans. Porsha talks to her ex Dennis McKinley, the father of her daughter. Drew’s older son’s dad wants to see him and she gets emotional. The news of the stripper gets on to Page Six of the New York Post. Drew and Kenya have a tense meal and Drew tries to split the check. Porsha argues with both Kenya and Marlo Hampton. Then there is some gossip about LaToya.