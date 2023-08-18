Rasheeda Frost brings advice, celebrity buds to Philo show ‘Boss Moves’

Rasheeda Frost is best known for her long run as an “OG” on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” now on MTV and in its 12th season.

But she has been a businesswoman far longer than she’s been a reality star. She joined forces last year with Philo, which streams live TV at a relative discount to what’s offered by cable television operators, for the service’s first original series called “Boss Moves with Rasheeda Frost.”

“I’m nothing but super blessed being able to showcase this other side of myself and myself and my husband Kirk,” she said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re able to dig deeper into other realms of our lives and dig into other people’s lives.”

She brings in her friends to share advice on relationships and work. The first episode of season 2, which came out this week, features Atlanta-based HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, who created “Married to Real Estate.”

“That episode was amazing for the simple fact we have so many similarities working with a partner,” Frost said.

In future episodes, she spends time with fellow Atlanta reality stars Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey (Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta”), rap star Nelly, hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri, “Love and Hip Hop” producer Mona Scott Young and Toya and Reginae Carter (WE-TV’s “Toya and Reginae”).

Frost is a busy woman, juggling a Frost Bistro restaurant, real estate and Pressed retail boutiques as well as reality TV. She also has a yen for interior design.

“Kirk does construction and I do design,” she said. “I love love love it. I eventually would love to have my own brand of home pieces, throw pillows, rugs and curtains. I like it lux with big plants and big designs. It’s like therapy for me. If I say I’m getting ready to design a room, Kirk leaves me be and I know I’m winning.”

While she and her husband have their personal conflicts featured front and center over the years on “Love and Hip Hop,” they’ve managed to stay married for more than 23 years. And she said they complement each other well on the business side.

“Kirk is the finance person,” she said. “I’m a Gemini. I’m the idea/outgoing go-getter. We can accomplish the world. He’s like, ‘Hold on.’ He brings me down to reality. I sometimes have to uplift him. We can do it bigger. It’s the yin to the yang,” she said.

Frost didn’t give a sense how much longer she will keep doing “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” which focuses on relational conflict as its DNA.

“I feel as though we have become somewhat of a staple,” Frost said. “But all good things must come to an end at some point. As long as I know I can go to sleep and wake up and feel like I utilized the situation to the best of my ability, hey, it’s good for me.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Boss Moves With Rasheeda Frost,” season one and the first episode of season two available online for Philo subscribers