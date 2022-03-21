Rashad Richey, Ramona DeBreaux, Sasha the Diva inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame

Rashad Richey, Atlanta-based national radio and TV host, has been inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame, the youngest inductee to date at age 40.
Richey hosts a morning show on Atlanta’s 1380/WAOK-AM. He is also a political analyst for CBS46 and anchor for the national TV news show, “Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” on the Young Turks Network. He writes articles for Rolling Out magazine and teaches.
In a brief interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Richey said his friends have been teasing him given his relatively young age. “All jokes aside, I’m honored by this,” he said.
He is joined by several other Atlanta-based radio hosts: longtime V-103 mid-day jock Ramona DeBreaux, former Kiss 104.1 jockey and syndicated host Sasha the Diva and Praise 102.5 host Darlene McCoy.
Two Atlanta-based radio executives also were inducted: former Radio One Atlanta boss “Hurricane Dave” Smith and current Radio One Atlanta operations manager Derek Harper.
Former Classix 102.9 DJ Mix Master Mitch, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 56 last year, was also given a posthumous nod.
Others inducted this year: Rev. Al Sharpton, The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and gospel legend Dr. Bobby Jones.
The induction ceremony is set for St. Louis in October. The Black Radio Hall of Fame was formed in 2010.
About the Author