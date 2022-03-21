Rashad Richey, Ramona DeBreaux, Sasha the Diva inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame

Richey hosts a morning show on Atlanta’s 1380/WAOK-AM. He is also a political analyst for CBS46 and anchor for the national TV news show, “Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” on the Young Turks Network. He writes articles for Rolling Out magazine and teaches.

In a brief interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Richey said his friends have been teasing him given his relatively young age. “All jokes aside, I’m honored by this,” he said.