Radio briefs: Frank Ski’s fundraising auction for kids’ trip; Mo Quick; Jay Black; Steve Mitchell

“Change doesn’t really happen with us,” Ski said. “We’re older. Young people make change. But we can influence and inspire them.”

Caption The winners of Frank Ski's 2021 trip to Hawaii to save coral reefs. Credit: FRANK SKI KIDS Credit: FRANK SKI KIDS

***

Caption Mo Quick is joining Hot 107.9 as a morning producer for Headkrack's syndicated show and will do other online and on-air works as well. PUBLICITY PHOTO Credit: Hakim Wilson Credit: Hakim Wilson

Mo Quick recently became the midday host at Hot 107.9.

Quick was previously a morning co-host with Yung Joc at rival Streetz 94.5.

She was originally hired in February by Radio One as the local content producer for the syndicated “The Morning Hustle” show, which includes Headkrack.

“I truly believe that being a native of Atlanta, a mom, a curator, a young business owner, in my late ’20s, all of these different elements, truly gives me the versatility to shine in middays,” Quick said. “I am what Atlanta radio has been missing!”

***

Caption Jay Black worked at WSB for 14 years until he was cut in April. WSB Credit: WSB Credit: WSB

Longtime WSB radio sports director Jay Black was recently let go from the station after 14 years.

Black made the announcement on his Facebook page. He had worked at WSB since he was a college student. Covering sports, he went to the Super Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Masters golf tournament, the Final Four, Cooperstown and even Hank Aaron’s home.

“They even paid me for it,” he wrote. “I am more than grateful and oh so proud... I’m proud of the friends I made, the work we did together... I’m proud of the fact that I did every job that was asked. I did traffic, I did news, I could report, I could engineer, I did the web, I produced, I wrote, I ran the board, I created programs, I hosted programs.”

Black finished: “Thanks again for listening for these last 14 years, but we are a long way from finished. You haven’t heard the last of me.”

***

Caption Steve Mitchell, long-time 96rock, Y-106 and Eagle 106.7 jock, is now working at 92.5/The Bear, a country station covering the southside of metro Atlanta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY Credit: RODNEY

Steve Mitchell, a veteran Atlanta radio jock, has joined the country station 92.5/The Bear, which covers Stockbridge to Fayetteville.

He is now the afternoon host there. The Bear is owned by Chris Murray, an entrepreneur. “It’s fun,” he said. “This is where the creativity happens in radio these days. It’s a great sounding little country station.”

Mitchell, who began doing radio in 1965, is able to work from his home in Marietta and can voicetrack his show.

He previously worked at 96rock, Y106 and Eagle 106.7. He has also operated a production company for many years and had previously hosted a syndicated show called “Thunder Road” on several stations.