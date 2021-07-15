Radio briefs: Frank Ski’s fundraising auction for kids’ trip; Mo Quick; Jay Black; Steve Mitchell

Kiss 104.1 radio host Frank Ski last Sunday raised $100,000 for his Frank Ski Kids Foundation to take 10 middle school students to help restore dying coral reefs in Hawaii this weekend.
Several hundred people (including Young Jeezy, Rashan Ali and Monica Pearson) crowded Botica restaurant Sunday night in Buckhead, raising money for Ski’s foundation by buying auction items such a signed Muhammad Ali print, a Trae Young-signed basketball and all sorts of high-end wine and liquor.
Dubbed “Planet Green Science Trip: Operation Ocean Rescue,” the trip from July 17 to 23 is in conjunction with the Georgia Aquarium and Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. This is the 14th trip Ski has organized including two times to the Galapagos Island, the Amazon rainforest, Belize and the Bahamas. (He had to take last year off because of the pandemic.)
“Global warming is hurting the coral reefs,” Ski said. “The students are taking classes and learning to scuba dive.”
Ski loves watching alums of his trips go to Ivy League schools, become Rhodes Scholars and enter fields of science.
“Change doesn’t really happen with us,” Ski said. “We’re older. Young people make change. But we can influence and inspire them.”
Mo Quick recently became the midday host at Hot 107.9.
Quick was previously a morning co-host with Yung Joc at rival Streetz 94.5.
She was originally hired in February by Radio One as the local content producer for the syndicated “The Morning Hustle” show, which includes Headkrack.
“I truly believe that being a native of Atlanta, a mom, a curator, a young business owner, in my late ’20s, all of these different elements, truly gives me the versatility to shine in middays,” Quick said. “I am what Atlanta radio has been missing!”
Longtime WSB radio sports director Jay Black was recently let go from the station after 14 years.
Black made the announcement on his Facebook page. He had worked at WSB since he was a college student. Covering sports, he went to the Super Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Masters golf tournament, the Final Four, Cooperstown and even Hank Aaron’s home.
“They even paid me for it,” he wrote. “I am more than grateful and oh so proud... I’m proud of the friends I made, the work we did together... I’m proud of the fact that I did every job that was asked. I did traffic, I did news, I could report, I could engineer, I did the web, I produced, I wrote, I ran the board, I created programs, I hosted programs.”
Black finished: “Thanks again for listening for these last 14 years, but we are a long way from finished. You haven’t heard the last of me.”
Steve Mitchell, a veteran Atlanta radio jock, has joined the country station 92.5/The Bear, which covers Stockbridge to Fayetteville.
He is now the afternoon host there. The Bear is owned by Chris Murray, an entrepreneur. “It’s fun,” he said. “This is where the creativity happens in radio these days. It’s a great sounding little country station.”
Mitchell, who began doing radio in 1965, is able to work from his home in Marietta and can voicetrack his show.
He previously worked at 96rock, Y106 and Eagle 106.7. He has also operated a production company for many years and had previously hosted a syndicated show called “Thunder Road” on several stations.
