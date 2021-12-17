ajc logo
COVID-19 cases on crew lead Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers to nix Atlanta’s Jingle Ball

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Caption
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
Doja Cat dropped out earlier in the week after getting COVID-19 herself.

Crew members for Megan Thee Stallion and Jonas Brothers recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing both acts to cancel Thursday night’s Jingle Ball concert at State Farm Arena.

The Power 96.1/Live Nation-sponsored concert also lost its other big act Doja Cat, who caught COVID-19 herself earlier in the week and dropped out of the tour. She has experienced a mild case but is taking standard precautions.

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” the 26-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. “The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love, XO.”

“We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on their Instagram Story.

Megan Thee Stallion’s social media posted a note that included this: “While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down.”

Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers and Doja Cat are among the hottest acts of the past three years in the pop music scene.

That left a gaping hole in the lineup. The biggest name left on the bill was the Black Eyed Peas, who had most of their hits in the 2000s, including “I Gotta Feeling,” “Boom Boom Pow” and “Where is the Love?” Fergie is no longer part of the group.

The other acts left on the bill: Big Time Rush, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes.

Some on Twitter complained about the sudden cancellations and were demanding refunds. A spokeswoman for Live Nation has not yet responded to an email seeking comment.

Over the past years, the Jingle Ball has featured the likes of Justin Bieber (2012), Miley Cyrus (2013), Fall Out Boy (2014), Bieber again (2015), Ariana Grande (2016), Demi Lovato (2017), Shawn Mendes (2018) and Khalid (2019). The Jonas Brothers also appeared in 2019.

