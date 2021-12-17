COVID-19 cases on crew lead Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers to nix Atlanta’s Jingle Ball

Crew members for Megan Thee Stallion and Jonas Brothers recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing both acts to cancel Thursday night’s Jingle Ball concert at State Farm Arena.
The Power 96.1/Live Nation-sponsored concert also lost its other big act Doja Cat, who caught COVID-19 herself earlier in the week and dropped out of the tour. She has experienced a mild case but is taking standard precautions.
“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” the 26-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. “The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love, XO.”
“We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on their Instagram Story.
Megan Thee Stallion’s social media posted a note that included this: “While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down.”
Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers and Doja Cat are among the hottest acts of the past three years in the pop music scene.
We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID. While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 17, 2021
That left a gaping hole in the lineup. The biggest name left on the bill was the Black Eyed Peas, who had most of their hits in the 2000s, including “I Gotta Feeling,” “Boom Boom Pow” and “Where is the Love?” Fergie is no longer part of the group.
The other acts left on the bill: Big Time Rush, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes.
Some on Twitter complained about the sudden cancellations and were demanding refunds. A spokeswoman for Live Nation has not yet responded to an email seeking comment.
This was the biggest scam of a concert I’ve ever purchased. All of the headliners dropped out, and not ONE email was sent to notify us. I drove over an hour for this. I want my refund, QUICKLY. @StateFarmArena @poweratl @iHeartRadio @Ticketmaster @LiveNation #JingleBall https://t.co/pBtA3lu707— j (@yesikidctho) December 17, 2021
Over the past years, the Jingle Ball has featured the likes of Justin Bieber (2012), Miley Cyrus (2013), Fall Out Boy (2014), Bieber again (2015), Ariana Grande (2016), Demi Lovato (2017), Shawn Mendes (2018) and Khalid (2019). The Jonas Brothers also appeared in 2019.
