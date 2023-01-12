Pop singer Sam Smith returning to Gas South Arena in July 2023

British crooner Sam Smith, who is riding high with his current hit “Unholy,” is coming back to Gas South Arena in Duluth on July 28, 2023.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday through axs.com and not Ticketmaster. Prices ranges from $35.50 to $125. The pre-sale has already happened so third-party vendors like Stubhub already have tickets available to buy.
The Atlanta date will be his third on this particular 27-city North American tour.
Smith, whose hits include “Latch,” “Stay With Me” and “I’m Not the Only One,” last appeared in Atlanta just last month at the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball at State Farm Arena. His last solo show in Atlanta was in 2018 at Gas South Arena, which was called Infinite Energy Arena at the time.
He has previously performed in Atlanta at the Tabernacle in 2014 and the Fox Theatre and Music Midtown in 2015.
Pop star Jessie Reyez will open for Smith on this tour.
IF YOU GO
Sam Smith. 8 p.m. July 28. $35.50-$125. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, www.axs.com.
Here is a full list of the North American dates for “Gloria The Tour.” Reyez will open on all dates except August 4:
- 7/25 - Miami, FL at the FTX Arena
- 7/26 - Orlando, FL at the Amway Center
- 7/28 - Duluth, GA at the Gas South Arena
- 7/29 - Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena
- 8/1 - Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena
- 8/2 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
- 8/4 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- 8/5 - Boston, MA at TD Garden
- 8/8 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- 8/11 - Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
- 8/12 - Montréal, QC at the Bell Centre
- 8/15 - Chicago, IL at the United Center
- 8/16 - Saint Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
- 8/18 - Denver, CO at Ball Arena
- 8/19 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 8/22 - Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
- 8/23 - Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
- 8/25 - Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- 8/27 - Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
- 8/28 - San Francisco, CA at Chase Center
- 8/31 - Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum
- 9/3 - Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
- 9/5 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
- 9/7 - Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena
- 9/8 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center
- 9/12 - Monterrey, MX at Arena Monterrey
- 9/14 - Cuidad de Mexico, MX at Palacio de los Deportes
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Credit: Channel 2 Action News