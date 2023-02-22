The Plaza Theatre owner to reopen Tara Cinema

Credit: RODNEY HO/hor Credit: RODNEY HO/hor

Escobar said a new for-profit company called Tara Theatre LLC will oversee the theater, structured like Plaza Theatre LLC, which he created in 2017 to preserve and operate his Midtown venue. The company will partner with Friends of Tara Foundation, a nonprofit organization comparable to the nonprofit Plaza Theatre Foundation, which is used as a fundraising arm.

His other equity partners in the venture are cinema booker/operator Michael Spaeth, his wife, Kris Spaeth and Steve Krams of Magna-Tech Electronic, which provides projectors to movie theaters.

“Magna-Tech’s investment as a partner for Tara creates drastic cost savings for the project,” Escobar said.

Escobar plans to install new digital formats as well as historic 35mm and 70mm film projectors, making the Plaza and Tara the only theaters in the city with both types of older film projection units.

He said Regal, after closing Tara with almost no warning, removed all projection equipment, furniture, concession stand equipment and wall art, which he estimated was worth about $250,000. “They took everything that wasn’t bolted down,” he said.

All of that will have to be replaced. Tara is now seeking donations to help the theater reopen via TheTaraAtlanta.com. The public can also support the theater by purchasing advance tickets or gift cards from the website. Escobar hopes to raise $50,000.

“We’re going to lean into the original midcentury modern aesthetic when Tara opened,” he said.

The good news, he added, is Regal relinquished the Tara name, enabling Escobar to use it moving forward.

Tara, which opened in 1968 off Cheshire Bridge and LaVista roads, became a mecca for indie, arthouse and foreign films after George Lefont purchased the theater in the early 1980s. (Lefont, who is now retired, also owned the Plaza for many years.) Escobar will continue to book comparable films while also organizing more special events.

Escobar, who signed a 25-year lease for the Plaza Theatre last year, said Kenny Blank, executive director of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and son of Home Depot founder Arthur Blank, had close ties with Halpern Enterprises and was able to facilitate the deal.