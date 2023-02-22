X
The Plaza Theatre owner to reopen Tara Cinema

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Regal shut down the theater in November and relinquished the storied Tara name

Tara Cinema shall rise again.

The storied Atlanta movie theater that specialized in foreign and independent films shut down suddenly in November. Its prior owner, Regal Cinemas, which is in major financial trouble and filed for bankruptcy protection last fall, has been shuttering low-performing theaters to reduce debt.

In November, Christopher Escobar discovered that Tara’s landlord, Halpern Enterprises, was open to keeping the space as a movie theater. The owner of the independent Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon Avenue gathered a team of investors to revive the theater with plans to reopen this spring. The new lease deal, which runs six years but could be extended to 10, was finalized Tuesday.

He made the official announcement Tuesday night at the closing event for the 2023 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

“I’m feeling excited,” Escobar said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the event. “We have a lot more work to do, but I feel like the picture is becoming more whole. It went from far-fetched to theoretical to real very quickly.”

Escobar said a new for-profit company called Tara Theatre LLC will oversee the theater, structured like Plaza Theatre LLC, which he created in 2017 to preserve and operate his Midtown venue. The company will partner with Friends of Tara Foundation, a nonprofit organization comparable to the nonprofit Plaza Theatre Foundation, which is used as a fundraising arm.

His other equity partners in the venture are cinema booker/operator Michael Spaeth, his wife, Kris Spaeth and Steve Krams of Magna-Tech Electronic, which provides projectors to movie theaters.

“Magna-Tech’s investment as a partner for Tara creates drastic cost savings for the project,” Escobar said.

Escobar plans to install new digital formats as well as historic 35mm and 70mm film projectors, making the Plaza and Tara the only theaters in the city with both types of older film projection units.

He said Regal, after closing Tara with almost no warning, removed all projection equipment, furniture, concession stand equipment and wall art, which he estimated was worth about $250,000. “They took everything that wasn’t bolted down,” he said.

All of that will have to be replaced. Tara is now seeking donations to help the theater reopen via TheTaraAtlanta.com. The public can also support the theater by purchasing advance tickets or gift cards from the website. Escobar hopes to raise $50,000.

“We’re going to lean into the original midcentury modern aesthetic when Tara opened,” he said.

The good news, he added, is Regal relinquished the Tara name, enabling Escobar to use it moving forward.

Tara, which opened in 1968 off Cheshire Bridge and LaVista roads, became a mecca for indie, arthouse and foreign films after George Lefont purchased the theater in the early 1980s. (Lefont, who is now retired, also owned the Plaza for many years.) Escobar will continue to book comparable films while also organizing more special events.

>>RELATED: Escobar’s ambitious plans for The Plaza Theatre

Escobar, who signed a 25-year lease for the Plaza Theatre last year, said Kenny Blank, executive director of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and son of Home Depot founder Arthur Blank, had close ties with Halpern Enterprises and was able to facilitate the deal.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

