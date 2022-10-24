PHOTOS: 92.9/The Game celebrates its 10th anniversary

Sports talk station 92.9/The Game celebrated its 10th anniversary on the air this past Saturday on the Beltline at New Realm Brewery off North Avenue.
Hundreds of fans along with most of the on-air staff showed up on a beautiful sunny fall day on the patio while various hosts did stints on the air.
The station, which replaced rock station Dave FM in 2012, struggled in its early years with constant on-air staff shifts. The only regular on-air host from the original line-up to survive all ten years was Carl Dukes, who was originally paired with Kordell Stewart but ultimately found his partner in veteran local sports talker Mike Bell.
“Through the hard work of all the people here and the team we have, the station is in its best place since we started,” Dukes said. “We’re in a great position to continue to be the No. 1 sports station in town.”
Michael Conti, who has also been with the station with various duties since its inception and is now the brand manager, said the turnout Saturday “was gratifying. We have a lot of loyal and passionate listeners.”
The Game’s massive FM signal is far stronger than its rival 93.7/AM 680 The Fan and the station effectively killed off 790/The Game as AM signals progressively lost audience the past decade. The station also is home to the Atlanta Falcons, the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta United. Its owner Audacy also carries V-103 and Star 94. (V-103 is often where Hawks games go over if there is an overlap with the Falcons on the Game.)
