PHOTOS: 92.9/The Game celebrates its 10th anniversary

Hundreds of fans along with most of the on-air staff showed up on a beautiful sunny fall day on the patio while various hosts did stints on the air.

The station, which replaced rock station Dave FM in 2012, struggled in its early years with constant on-air staff shifts. The only regular on-air host from the original line-up to survive all ten years was Carl Dukes, who was originally paired with Kordell Stewart but ultimately found his partner in veteran local sports talker Mike Bell.