Olivia de Havilland, ‘Gone With the Wind’ star, dies at 104

Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland, the last surviving major star from the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind,” has died at age 104.
She died Saturday in Paris, where she had lived for decades, of natural causes, said her New York-based publicist Lisa Goldberg..
De Havilland, more than eight decades ago, played the kind, mild-mannered Melanie Hamilton Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind,” receiving an Academy Award nomination for supporting actress.
Her film and TV career spanned more than six decades and she was considered one of Hollywood’s biggest stars during that era. In 1946, she won an Academy Award for best actress for 1946′s “To Each His Own,” and a second in 1950 for “The Heiress.”
De Havilland sued Warner Bros. in the 1940s over contract restrictions. Warner Bros. tried to extend her contract for refusing to take on roles. She ended up winning, a ruling now known as the “de Havilland law.
“Gone With the Wind” is considered the most popular motion picture of all time in America when box office grosses are adjusted for inflation. The $400 million it grossed in theaters at the time would be adjusted to more than $3.4 billion in 2020 dolllars. The film is now available on HBO Max streaming service with an introductory commentary by Turner Classic Movies host and film scholar Jacqueline Stewart providing historical context.
Stewart noted that the movie “presents the antebellum South as a world of grace and beauty without acknowledging the brutality of chattel slavery upon which this world was based.”
She is survived by her daughter, Gisele Galante Chulack, her son-in-law, Andrew Chulack, and her niece, Deborah Dozier Potter.