Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) suffers concussion, delays end of ‘The Walking Dead’ shoot

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 12 - Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 12 - Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Norman Reedus, who plays popular character Daryl Dixon on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” suffered a concussion on March 11, delaying the end of the shoot for the long-running series.

Deadline.com broke the news.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” the actor’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen told Deadline Wednesday. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

Chassen provided no additional details on what happened.

As a result, Reedus also won’t be able to appear this Saturday at the Atlanta-based new Fandemic Tour, which features several “Walking Dead” actors like Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Melissa McBride (Carol) at the Georgia World Congress Center.

AMC is airing the series’ 11th and final season, split into three time frames. It’s currently airing the second run of original episodes. The final set of episodes, which are about to wrap shooting in Senoia, is tentatively scheduled to air in late 2022 or early 2023.

Reedus’ character Daryl, along with Carol, will segue into a spin-off show after the original “The Walking Dead” is over.

In 2017, stuntman John Bernecker died on the set of “The Walking Dead.” A jury awarded the family of Bernecker $8.6 million in a 2019 court case but it was thrown out on appeal. The Georgia Court of Appeals last year ruled the civil claims were barred by the Workers’ Compensation Act.

