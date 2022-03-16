Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) suffers concussion, delays end of ‘The Walking Dead’ shoot

AMC is airing the series’ 11th and final season, split into three time frames. It’s currently airing the second run of original episodes. The final set of episodes, which are about to wrap shooting in Senoia, is tentatively scheduled to air in late 2022 or early 2023.

Reedus’ character Daryl, along with Carol, will segue into a spin-off show after the original “The Walking Dead” is over.

In 2017, stuntman John Bernecker died on the set of “The Walking Dead.” A jury awarded the family of Bernecker $8.6 million in a 2019 court case but it was thrown out on appeal. The Georgia Court of Appeals last year ruled the civil claims were barred by the Workers’ Compensation Act.