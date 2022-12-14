New Edition tour to stop in Atlanta in 2023, this time with Guy, Keith Sweat

The popular 1980s boy band sold out State Farm in February 2022 after an eight-year hiatus from touring together. So New Edition is back for more, with Atlanta R&B star Keith Sweat and the original members of hip-hop group Guy including Teddy Riley and Aaron and Damion Hall joining them for a New Jack Swing reunion.

Tickets for the March 30 concert go on presale Wednesday for American Express members and for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $59.50 to $179.50 at Ticketmaster.