ajc logo
X

New Edition tour to stop in Atlanta in 2023, this time with Guy, Keith Sweat

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Following last year’s successful arena tour, New Edition is returning to State Farm Arena next March as part of a new 30-city “Legacy” tour.

The popular 1980s boy band sold out State Farm in February 2022 after an eight-year hiatus from touring together. So New Edition is back for more, with Atlanta R&B star Keith Sweat and the original members of hip-hop group Guy including Teddy Riley and Aaron and Damion Hall joining them for a New Jack Swing reunion.

Tickets for the March 30 concert go on presale Wednesday for American Express members and for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $59.50 to $179.50 at Ticketmaster.

“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can,” said promoter Gary Guidry. “When we partnered with (them) for ‘The Culture Tour,’ (in 2022), although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”

All six original members of New Edition will be part of the tour: Atlanta-based Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill.

The R&B group Tank will be on most of the dates as well, including the Atlanta concert.

>>RELATED: AJC review of the New Edition concert from 2022

Here is the setlist from last year when New Edition headlined a tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci, featuring a blend of New Edition songs and solo hits.

Here are the tour dates:

Thursday, March 9 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Thursday, March 16 Washington, D.C. Capital One Center

Friday, March 17 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, March 24 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center *

Sunday, April 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, April 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28 Miami, FL FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena

Sunday, April 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

*Indicates Tank is not on the bill

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING: 5 Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism1h ago

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call
5h ago

Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class
1h ago
The Latest

Fernbank goes aglow for a new evening multi-sensory experience this winter
Janet Jackson, Ludacris pair up for 2023 tour
TV best bets with ‘Yellowstone’ prequel with Harrison Ford, Miss Cleo doc, Nancy Pelosi
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
19h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top