New Edition tour to stop in Atlanta in 2023, this time with Guy, Keith Sweat

Following last year’s successful arena tour, New Edition is returning to State Farm Arena next March as part of a new 30-city “Legacy” tour.
The popular 1980s boy band sold out State Farm in February 2022 after an eight-year hiatus from touring together. So New Edition is back for more, with Atlanta R&B star Keith Sweat and the original members of hip-hop group Guy including Teddy Riley and Aaron and Damion Hall joining them for a New Jack Swing reunion.
Tickets for the March 30 concert go on presale Wednesday for American Express members and for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $59.50 to $179.50 at Ticketmaster.
“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can,” said promoter Gary Guidry. “When we partnered with (them) for ‘The Culture Tour,’ (in 2022), although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”
All six original members of New Edition will be part of the tour: Atlanta-based Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill.
The R&B group Tank will be on most of the dates as well, including the Atlanta concert.
Here is the setlist from last year when New Edition headlined a tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci, featuring a blend of New Edition songs and solo hits.
Here are the tour dates:
Thursday, March 9 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Friday, March 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Saturday, March 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sunday, March 12 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Thursday, March 16 Washington, D.C. Capital One Center
Friday, March 17 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Saturday, March 18 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Sunday, March 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Thursday, March 23 Chicago, IL United Center
Friday, March 24 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, March 25 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, March 26 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, March 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, March 31 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Saturday, April 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center *
Sunday, April 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Thursday, April 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Friday, April 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Saturday, April 8 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sunday, April 9 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Thursday, April 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, April 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, April 15 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sunday, April 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Saturday, April 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sunday, April 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Friday, April 28 Miami, FL FTX Arena
Saturday, April 29 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena
Sunday, April 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
*Indicates Tank is not on the bill
