New Edition headlining State Arena with Jodeci, Charlie Wilson Feb. 20, 2022

All six primary members of the group are scheduled to be back: Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. This is their first tour together in eight years. DeVoe has lived in Atlanta for years. Brown used to live here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster with pre-sale opportunities for American Express users begin Tuesday with fan club fans getting a cache of seats Wednesday. Prices have yet to be released.