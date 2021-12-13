New Edition headlining State Arena with Jodeci, Charlie Wilson Feb. 20, 2022

A reunited New Edition is coming to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson.
All six primary members of the group are scheduled to be back: Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. This is their first tour together in eight years. DeVoe has lived in Atlanta for years. Brown used to live here.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster with pre-sale opportunities for American Express users begin Tuesday with fan club fans getting a cache of seats Wednesday. Prices have yet to be released.
New Edition recently appeared in a buzzworthy performance on ABC’s “American Music Awards” with New Kids on the Block.
The group last performed in Atlanta at Chastain Park Amphitheatre (now dubbed Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.)
This is a diverse R&B bill that covers a broad array of hitmaking over the decades.
New Edition’s biggest chart toppers including infectious tunes like “Candy Girl,” “Is This the End,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “If It Isn’t Love” and “Cool It Now” in the mid- to late 1980s before the band members splintered off. They have reunited over the years for a couple of albums in 1996 and 2004 and occasional touring.
Jodeci were huge for a five-year period in the early 1990s with hits such as “Forever My Lady” and “Stay.” Wilson’s career extends back to the 1970s with the Gap Band (”Early in the Morning,” “Burn Rubber,” “Outstanding”) but his solo career has been just as fruitful, with numerous No. 1 urban adult contemporary hits over the past 20-plus years including “There Goes My Baby” and “Forever Valentine.”
The 29 initial dates for “The Culture Tour”
2/16 Columbus, GA Civic Center
2/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
2/19 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC
2/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
2/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
2/25 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena (Charlie Wilson not performing)
2/26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
2/27 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (Charlie Wilson not performing)
3/2 Boston, MA TD Garden
3/4 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/5 Chicago, IL United Center
3/6 Detroit, MI Little Caesar Arena
3/11 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
3/12 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center (Charlie Wilson not performing)
3/13 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
3/18 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena 3/19 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra
3/20 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
3/24 Dallas/Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
3/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center
3/26 Bossier City/Shreveport, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
3/27 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
3/31 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
4/1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
4/2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
4/3 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
4/6 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena
4/7 Tampa, FL Amelie Arena
4/8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
4/10 Miami, FL FTX Arena
About the Author