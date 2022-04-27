ajc logo
Netflix cancels ‘Raising Dion’ after two seasons

Raising Dion. (L to R) Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills, Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren in episode 202 of Raising Dion. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
The show was shot and set in metro Atlanta.

Netflix doesn’t play. Nowadays, it’s tough for a scripted show on the streaming service to go beyond two seasons. “Raising Dion” is yet another victim.

After two seasons and 17 episodes, the superhero drama produced by Michael B. Jordan and shot and set in metro Atlanta was cancelled two months after the second season debuted.

Sammi Haney, who played Esperanza on the Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero drama, broke the news on Instagram and Netflix later confirmed it.

The series is based on a comic book created by Dennis Liu. In season one, Nicole’s son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) starts to show superhero-like abilities that helped him defeat the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter). During the second season, Dion keeps building his skills with help from a trainer Tevin (Rome Flynn). He also teams up with another kid with superpowers and faces new dangers that threaten Atlanta and the world.

The second season debuted at No. 4 on the top Netflix programs in the United States the week of Feb. 8 behind “Sweet Magnolias” and “Ozark,” two other shows that are shot in Atlanta, as well as a Korean drama “All of Us Are Dead.” It stayed in the top 10 for eight days.

