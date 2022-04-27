Netflix cancels ‘Raising Dion’ after two seasons

The series is based on a comic book created by Dennis Liu. In season one, Nicole’s son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) starts to show superhero-like abilities that helped him defeat the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter). During the second season, Dion keeps building his skills with help from a trainer Tevin (Rome Flynn). He also teams up with another kid with superpowers and faces new dangers that threaten Atlanta and the world.

The second season debuted at No. 4 on the top Netflix programs in the United States the week of Feb. 8 behind “Sweet Magnolias” and “Ozark,” two other shows that are shot in Atlanta, as well as a Korean drama “All of Us Are Dead.” It stayed in the top 10 for eight days.