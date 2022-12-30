NeNe Leakes drops lawsuit against Bravo

Fromer “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate NeNe Leakes, three months after filing a lawsuit against Bravo accusing the network of discrimination, has quietly dropped the case.
People magazine obtained the court documents.
“All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal,” the document reads. “No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”
The dismissal does give Leakes the option to reopen the case down the road if she decides to do so.
In April, the initial lawsuit accused Bravo, NBC Universal and the True production teams of helping “foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” She also claimed her former costar and friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments for years, but Leakes was punished after allegedly informing network executives about the matter.
Zolciak-Biermann later said those claims were “ridiculous” on a talk show.
Leakes, one of the original members of the show in 2008, left the show a second time after season 12 in a swirl of anger and controversy.
