NeNe Leakes drops lawsuit against Bravo

The dismissal does give Leakes the option to reopen the case down the road if she decides to do so.

In April, the initial lawsuit accused Bravo, NBC Universal and the True production teams of helping “foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” She also claimed her former costar and friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments for years, but Leakes was punished after allegedly informing network executives about the matter.