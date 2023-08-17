MTV’s ‘The Love Experiment’ features three Atlanta friends seeking mates

BreakingNews
Three Atlanta friends spent months in Los Angeles seeking their ideal mate in a new dating show called “The Love Experiment” on MTV, which debuted this past Tuesday and is now available on MTV.com, MTV’s app and on demand for cable subscribers.

Paige Shari Addison, a REVOLT TV host, joined two fellow single buds Tamara Nikkz and Marcia Williamson-Pace, both flight attendants.

Tamara, who had been single for more than a year, heard about the show and convinced her friends to take part in it. “We’ve got to do this today,” she told them.

They taped for about 10 weeks in Vancouver. “Wake up, go to a date, go to sleep, go to a date,” Paige said.

The producers created a “hall of men” for the ladies to “shop.” The suitors each decorated a room for themselves that reflected their personal preferences. They could stand there and visually sell themselves but could not hear what the women were saying. The power was with the women.

And since this is a dating show, the producers provided the ladies an array of visually attractive men.

“They had eye candy for us,” Marcia said.

In the first episode, there were literal identical twins. Marcia, a graduate of Grady High School (now Midtown), chose both of them among her first three men. “Even though they look alike, they were two entirely different people,” she said. “I wanted to see what was up.”

Tamara said it was helpful to have two friends there to help her sift through the dudes. But the producers also offered them time with Mari Waugh as a relationship expert, to offer advice and guidance. “She had us think outside the box and had me date some guys I might never have dated,” said Tamara, who graduated from Creekside High School. “I appreciated her a ton.”

“She had us ask the right questions and go deeper,” said Paige, a North Atlanta High School graduate.

The trio, all Atlanta natives, have known each other for many years, hanging out at places like Tin Lizzy’s and Halo in Midtown. “We just love a good taco night,” Paige said.

The ladies won’t say if they ended up finding the men of their dreams but they all learned a bit about themselves.

“It opened my eyes that I’m not perfect,” Tamara said. “My friends called me out. I called them out. It was fun. I wouldn’t have changed a thing about the experiment.”

WHERE TO WATCH

“The Love Experiment”

10 p.m. Tuesdays on MTV and available on demand on MTV’s app, website and any cable/satellite/streaming subscription that includes MTV

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

