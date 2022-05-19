MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?

The fact the show is using “Buckhead” in its name at all shows how well known the wealthy alcove is among folks outside of Atlanta. The many fancy mansions, art galleries, and upscale malls all carry caché.

The phrase “Beverly Hills of the South,” though, is clearly written by someone who probably lives in Los Angeles. Does anyone in Atlanta ever describe Buckhead that way?

And Atlantans know Buckhead is not a city the way the descriptive makes it sound like it is. It’s simply a well-known neighborhood in the city of Atlanta. Yes, there is a small faction that wants to turn it into an actual city, but that is unlikely to be brought up on an MTV show full of young adults looking to drink heartily and hook up.

Also, there is an actual Buckhead town in Morgan County 66 miles east of Atlanta but that is not at all what this show is referencing.

“Buckhead Shore” already filmed episodes earlier this year and there is a Reddit discussion board about the show.

There was a “Jersey Shore” spin-off which debuted in 2017 that actually featured the beach for most of its run called “Floribama Shore.” It was filmed in Panama City Beach, Florida, its first two seasons, then St. Pete Beach season three, and due to COVID-19, non-beach locales in Montana and Arizona season four.