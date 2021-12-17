Ms. Pat and Shamea Morton joining V-103′s Big Tigger morning show

V-103, which has recently seen its ratings sag, is not giving in without a fight. The radio station has invested in two well-known names to join Big Tigger on his morning show: Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams and Shamea Morton.
Atlanta native and stand-up comic Williams stars in a semi-autobiographical comedy on BET+ called “The Ms. Pat Show,” which came out earlier this year and features her adjusting to life in a conservative part of Indiana. A second season is forthcoming. Ms. Pat recently taped her first hour standup special at City Winery Atlanta, which is set to air on Netflix in 2022.
“As an Atlanta native born at Grady in the basement and raised on Fair Street Bottom, I never thought I would one day be co-hosting on V-103,” Ms. Pat said in a press release. “When you put it out in the universe the universe will give it back to you.”
Shamea Morton is an Atlanta-based singer, dancer and actress who has appeared for several years on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” mostly to support Porsha Williams, who has since left the show.
“I grew up in this city listening to this station and I am indebted to sharing my love for the people, the community and the culture on this iconic brand with these two legends,” said Morton.
This is a big move for a station that was once a dominant force in Atlanta urban radio ratings but has now fallen behind rivals Kiss 104.1 and Majic 107.5/97.5. The Big Tigger morning show ranked in 13th place in the most recent Nielsen monthly ratings, well behind Frank Ski on Kiss and Steve Harvey on Majic. Ski was a long-time morning host at V-103 who left last year over a contract dispute while Majic now has V-103 legend Ryan Cameron as afternoon host.
“We’re excited about the addition of two local superstars to our weekday morning show alongside Big Tigger,” said Rick Caffey, the long-time head of V-103 in a press release. He is senior vice president and market manager for what is now known as Audacy Atlanta. “Their personalities and style, coupled with their connection to our city will bring a fun and unique layer to the show.”
The revamped morning show will debut on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Morton and Ms. Pat replace TylerChronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville,” who were let go earlier this month. They lasted only one year.
Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, a long-time afternoon host at V-103, was moved to mornings last year after Ski’s sudden departure.
