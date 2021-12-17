Ms. Pat and Shamea Morton joining V-103′s Big Tigger morning show

This is a big move for a station that was once a dominant force in Atlanta urban radio ratings but has now fallen behind rivals Kiss 104.1 and Majic 107.5/97.5. The Big Tigger morning show ranked in 13th place in the most recent Nielsen monthly ratings, well behind Frank Ski on Kiss and Steve Harvey on Majic. Ski was a long-time morning host at V-103 who left last year over a contract dispute while Majic now has V-103 legend Ryan Cameron as afternoon host.

“We’re excited about the addition of two local superstars to our weekday morning show alongside Big Tigger,” said Rick Caffey, the long-time head of V-103 in a press release. He is senior vice president and market manager for what is now known as Audacy Atlanta. “Their personalities and style, coupled with their connection to our city will bring a fun and unique layer to the show.”

The revamped morning show will debut on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Morton and Ms. Pat replace TylerChronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville,” who were let go earlier this month. They lasted only one year.

Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, a long-time afternoon host at V-103, was moved to mornings last year after Ski’s sudden departure.