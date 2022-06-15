Mo’Nique settles 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix

The Hollywood Reporter said both sides Tuesday moved to dismiss the suit, according to a court filing. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. “The matter has been amicably resolved,” Mo’Nique’s attorney Michael W. Parks said in a statement provided to the publication. Netflix has not commented.

In her initial lawsuit, Mo’Nique said Netflix first offered her $500,000 for a one-hour special in which Netflix owned all rights to the content. She rejected it and once she publicized the issue, Netflix walked away from negotiations.