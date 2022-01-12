Mo Ivory teaching GSU law course focused on Steve Harvey’s career

Mo Ivory, a former V-103 and WAOK host, is now teaching a course at Georgia State University’s College of Law focused around the life of Steve Harvey.
Ivory, director and creator of the GSU Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative and a professor, will teach students legal concepts such as client representation, writing and interpreting contracts, negotiating deals, and the personal touch in the entertainment practice area through the lens of Harvey’s multiplicative career.
Ivory, when she worked as an afternoon host at WHUR-FM in Washington, D.C., with Frank Ski, got to know Harvey because he hosted the syndicated morning show. “I got access to some of his folks and I became interested in his career,” she said. When she posed the idea of a class to Harvey’s people, “they were excited by the idea and made it happen.”
The class, which begins Jan. 12, is for second and third year law students at GSU. She capped the class size at 32 with a waiting list. “I want to keep the conversations intimate,” she said.
In May for the final class, Harvey himself will show up in person and speak to the class.
“I am grateful that my career was chosen to be the focus for this course,” Harvey said in a press release. “I am engaged on so many projects from television to business deals and everything else in between. My Chief Legal Officer Brandon Williams and my team ensure that my interests are protected with each new venture. I want all aspects of my career to be used to educate the next generation of entertainment lawyers.”
Harvey, an Atlanta resident who is shooting multiple TV shows in the area including “Family Feud” and ABC’s recently launched “Judge Steve Harvey,” has a long career that spans more than three decades. He’s had his own sitcom and multiple hosting and talk-show gigs. He has a syndicated morning radio show heard locally on Majic 107.5/97.5. He spent years doing stand up. He runs a charity foundation. He has a fashion line. He is a best-selling author. His legal needs run deep.
Ivory has previously taught courses focused around “Real Housewives of Atlanta” entrepreneur and Xscape star Kandi Burruss as well as Atlanta hip-hop legend, businessman and actor Ludacris.
She is also teaching a course on hip-hop and the law this semester. Ivory, who ran for a City Council post but lost in 2017, is an attorney and still has a select list of clients including Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization.
