Mo Ivory teaching GSU law course focused on Steve Harvey’s career

Ivory, director and creator of the GSU Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative and a professor, will teach students legal concepts such as client representation, writing and interpreting contracts, negotiating deals, and the personal touch in the entertainment practice area through the lens of Harvey’s multiplicative career.

Ivory, when she worked as an afternoon host at WHUR-FM in Washington, D.C., with Frank Ski, got to know Harvey because he hosted the syndicated morning show. “I got access to some of his folks and I became interested in his career,” she said. When she posed the idea of a class to Harvey’s people, “they were excited by the idea and made it happen.”