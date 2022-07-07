Millie Bobby Brown starring in big budget Netflix film ‘Electric Slate’

The movie will be set in a retro-futuristic past where her orphaned teen character travels the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter while hunting for her younger brother.

The Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, are directing the movie. They were responsible for four hugely popular Marvel films “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and two “Captain America” movies. Three of those movies were shot at least in part in Georgia. They just wrapped “Citadel,” an upcoming Amazon drama starring Priyanka Chopra, also produced in the state.