Millie Bobby Brown starring in big budget Netflix film ‘Electric Slate’

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown will be back in Georgia soon to shoot the film “Electric Slate.”
The movie will be set in a retro-futuristic past where her orphaned teen character travels the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter while hunting for her younger brother.
The Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, are directing the movie. They were responsible for four hugely popular Marvel films “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and two “Captain America” movies. Three of those movies were shot at least in part in Georgia. They just wrapped “Citadel,” an upcoming Amazon drama starring Priyanka Chopra, also produced in the state.
The busy brothers previously worked with Netflix on the 2020 Chris Hemsworth film “Extraction” and recently completed filming of “Extraction 2″ and “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.
Brown, now 18, was a breakout star on “Stranger Things” when the series debuted on Netflix in 2016. Since then, she has taken part in two “Godzilla” movies and the Netflix film “Enola Holmes,” which landed a sequel.
